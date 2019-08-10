Analysts Set $9.50 Price Target for Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $9.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jerash Holdings (US) an industry rank of 47 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JRSH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,393 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.32% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JRSH stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.72. 325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

