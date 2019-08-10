Analysts Set Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) PT at $176.50

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total transaction of $775,960.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,389.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,736,000 after acquiring an additional 181,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,334,000 after acquiring an additional 107,830 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.82. 884,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,011. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $153.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

