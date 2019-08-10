Analysts Set Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Target Price at $13.93

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.19.

CASA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of CASA opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $608.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.59 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 3,864.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Casa Systems by 590,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Casa Systems by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Casa Systems by 609.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

