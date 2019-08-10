Analysts Set Danone SA (EPA:BN) Price Target at €77.65

Danone SA (EPA:BN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €77.65 ($90.29).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

BN traded down €0.28 ($0.33) during trading on Friday, hitting €77.66 ($90.30). 1,169,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €75.97. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

