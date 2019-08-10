Analysts Set Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) Target Price at €35.26

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €35.26 ($41.00).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLG shares. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a €32.60 ($37.91) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of ETR DLG traded down €1.34 ($1.56) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €39.89 ($46.38). 364,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,291. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 10.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of €37.39. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of €15.54 ($18.06) and a 1-year high of €41.82 ($48.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

