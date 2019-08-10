Analysts Set Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Price Target at $34.00

Shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of HTHT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.53. 566,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,828. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $45.39.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 715.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 48.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the first quarter worth $210,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the first quarter worth $263,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.