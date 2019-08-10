Analysts Set Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Target Price at $136.75

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.75.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price target on shares of Hubbell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $254,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,629.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Arthur Poyck sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $30,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock worth $518,316. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,950.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 57.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 125.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.62. The company had a trading volume of 211,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,215. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $137.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.