Analyzing National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. National Bank pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F.N.B. pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. National Bank has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for National Bank and F.N.B., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 F.N.B. 0 0 2 0 3.00

National Bank presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.03%. F.N.B. has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.67%. Given F.N.B.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than National Bank.

Risk and Volatility

National Bank has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank 24.37% 10.60% 1.30% F.N.B. 25.79% 8.55% 1.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.1% of National Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of F.N.B. shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of National Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of F.N.B. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Bank and F.N.B.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank $292.17 million 3.60 $61.45 million $2.16 15.73 F.N.B. $1.45 billion 2.50 $373.00 million $1.13 9.86

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank. F.N.B. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National Bank beats F.N.B. on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases. The company also offers non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on multi-family construction properties; commercial properties, such as office buildings, retail centers, or free-standing commercial properties; and multi-family and investor properties, as well as raw land development loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 85 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City area, New Mexico, and Texas. It also operates 106 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising fiduciary and brokerage, asset management, private banking, and insurance services, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 396 community banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

