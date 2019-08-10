ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ANGI. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.15.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $8.90. 6,491,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,550. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. ANGI Homeservices has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.94.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 10,925 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $168,791.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 3,996 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $60,539.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,100,689 shares of company stock worth $15,311,328. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

