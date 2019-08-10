Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.77.

NYSE:BUD opened at $98.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a twelve month low of $64.54 and a twelve month high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.81%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 423.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 135.7% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 337 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 114.9% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

