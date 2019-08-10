ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.57-6.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-226 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.80 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANIP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

ANIP stock traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $71.53. 142,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,170. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.17.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Schrepfer sold 2,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $171,352.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Nash acquired 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.76 per share, with a total value of $99,358.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,027.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,114 in the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

