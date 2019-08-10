ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.57-6.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-226 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

NASDAQ ANIP traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.53. 142,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,170. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.26. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $861.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.17.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Schrepfer sold 2,409 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $171,352.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Haughey bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.30 per share, with a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,966.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,911 shares of company stock worth $3,585,114. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

