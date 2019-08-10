Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AXE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Anixter International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixter International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Anixter International alerts:

AXE opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.33. Anixter International has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $73.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.88.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.52. Anixter International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Anixter International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anixter International will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anixter International news, Director Robert J. Eck sold 70,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,428,316.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director F Philip Handy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $130,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Anixter International in the 4th quarter worth $25,805,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anixter International by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,881,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,570,000 after acquiring an additional 236,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Anixter International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,097,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,934,000 after acquiring an additional 110,616 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixter International in the 1st quarter worth $4,468,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anixter International by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 268,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,046,000 after acquiring an additional 33,439 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

Featured Article: Green Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Anixter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.