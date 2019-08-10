Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apergy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Apergy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Apergy alerts:

APY traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. 499,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,266. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Apergy has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $46.11.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $306.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.64 million. Apergy had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 7.60%. Apergy’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apergy will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APY. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apergy by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Apergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Apergy by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.