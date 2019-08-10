APIS (APIS) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, APIS has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One APIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bit-Z and IDAX. APIS has a market capitalization of $11.80 million and approximately $17,924.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APIS alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00024808 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000170 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000084 BTC.

APIS Profile

APIS (CRYPTO:APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,960,247,230 tokens. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io.

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bit-Z and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.