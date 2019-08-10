Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of analysts have commented on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

Apollo Investment stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.18. 260,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,664. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.60 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 43.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 213.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

