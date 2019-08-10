AppCoins (APPC) Price Hits $0.0384 on Major Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, HitBTC and BiteBTC. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $172,158.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00261318 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.15 or 0.01248624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00020141 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00093745 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000457 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BiteBTC, Huobi, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

