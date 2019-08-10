Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Decreased by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,393 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,766,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,013,786,000 after buying an additional 417,421 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,155,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,929,054,000 after acquiring an additional 414,856 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 19,949.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,005,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,976 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,652,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,453,547,000 after acquiring an additional 295,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,620,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,321,786,000 after acquiring an additional 108,823 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 8th. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.12.

AAPL stock opened at $200.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.22. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

