AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $51.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.59 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. AquaVenture updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

WAAS stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. 195,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,204. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $549.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37. AquaVenture has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in AquaVenture by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,979,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 62,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 67,683 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 18.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 256,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AquaVenture in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AquaVenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

