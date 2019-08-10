Aragon Trading 14.2% Lower This Week (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last week, Aragon has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00007056 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, Upbit and AirSwap. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $24.03 million and approximately $15,630.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00261540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.80 or 0.01247549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00020187 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00093722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,956,794 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Bitfinex, AirSwap, HitBTC, IDEX, GOPAX and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

