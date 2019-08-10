Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARMK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aramark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Aramark and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.42.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. Aramark has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 48,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 852,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,201,000 after buying an additional 33,756 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 372,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after buying an additional 83,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

