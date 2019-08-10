Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

ARAV traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,152. Aravive has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $77.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.78.

Get Aravive alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARAV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Aravive in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.