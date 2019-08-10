ARBITRAGE Trading 32.2% Lower Over Last Week (ARB)

ARBITRAGE (CURRENCY:ARB) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One ARBITRAGE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000921 BTC on major exchanges. ARBITRAGE has a total market capitalization of $501,158.00 and $2,690.00 worth of ARBITRAGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ARBITRAGE has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARBITRAGE alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002315 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ARBITRAGE Token Profile

ARB uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. ARBITRAGE’s total supply is 8,910,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,766,831 tokens. ARBITRAGE’s official Twitter account is @arbitragingco. The official website for ARBITRAGE is www.arbitraging.co.

ARBITRAGE Token Trading

ARBITRAGE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARBITRAGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARBITRAGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARBITRAGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARBITRAGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARBITRAGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.