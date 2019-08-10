ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $14.06

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $14.06. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 2,647,211 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $22.57 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.79.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.35.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $19.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal SA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 4,754,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,897,000 after acquiring an additional 586,262 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 907,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 22.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 395,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 71,471 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at about $5,021,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 2,543.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 193,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

