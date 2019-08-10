Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 245.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,280 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Arch Capital Group worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 333.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $152,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman John M. Pasquesi sold 299,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $10,188,196.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,667.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,435 shares of company stock valued at $14,467,930 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACGL. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.35 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.19.

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $39.39. 1,374,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,847. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

