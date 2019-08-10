Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.35 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Buckingham Research lowered Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.19.

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.39. 1,374,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 20.48%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,319.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 23,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $823,302.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,435 shares of company stock valued at $14,467,930 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 333.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

