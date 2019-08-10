Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARCT. ValuEngine lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital set a $18.00 price target on Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.33.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,157. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $137.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.36.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124.59% and a negative return on equity of 132.46%. The business had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 77,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Institutional investors own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.