Argus Boosts Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $105.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price hoisted by Argus to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MRK has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.07.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.52. 8,149,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,699,157. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

