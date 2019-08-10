Arionum Market Capitalization Achieves $237,466.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Arionum has a total market cap of $237,466.00 and approximately $2,705.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,454.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.37 or 0.01793317 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.38 or 0.02719018 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00732647 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00801253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00049840 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00497688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00129056 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com.

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.