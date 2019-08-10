ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.37–0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $3-5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 million.

Shares of ARQL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.25. 1,080,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,202. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.56. ArQule has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.45.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. ArQule had a negative return on equity of 42.19% and a negative net margin of 349.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ArQule will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARQL. Zacks Investment Research cut ArQule from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Leerink Swann set a $12.00 price target on ArQule and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut ArQule from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on ArQule and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on ArQule from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ArQule presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.17.

In related news, Director Ran Nussbaum purchased 307,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,997.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

