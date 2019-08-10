Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $680,000.00

Brokerages expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will announce $680,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20,000.00. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $20,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $10.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 million to $23.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.74 million, with estimates ranging from $90,000.00 to $22.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 901.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASND. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth $438,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 192.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 107,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ASND traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $114.84. 135,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,677. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $133.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 22.32 and a quick ratio of 22.32. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.03.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.