ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.38.

ASGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ASGN from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on ASGN to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on ASGN and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ASGN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get ASGN alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 16.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.51. 305,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.24 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ASGN will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.