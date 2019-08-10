Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,823.70 ($36.90).

ABF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Shares of ABF stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,385 ($31.16). The company had a trading volume of 486,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,940. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,398.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 2,011 ($26.28) and a one year high of GBX 2,659 ($34.74). The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.60.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

