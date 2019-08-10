Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Assured Guaranty’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AGO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.87. 653,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,135. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.45.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGO. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at $3,142,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at $3,412,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,222,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,436,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 20.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 107,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Assured Guaranty to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.