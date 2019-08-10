Atheios Market Capitalization Achieves $7,966.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Atheios has a market capitalization of $7,966.00 and $78.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded down 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

