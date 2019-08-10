Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Buys 20,786 Shares of Stock

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 20,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $372,069.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Athenex alerts:

On Friday, June 21st, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 23,073 shares of Athenex stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $411,853.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $14.32 on Friday. Athenex Inc has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.78.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 92.49% and a negative net margin of 161.17%. The business had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Athenex Inc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. CIBC started coverage on Athenex in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Athenex to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Athenex in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Athenex by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Athenex by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Athenex in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Athenex by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.