Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) is Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s 6th Largest Position

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,890 shares during the quarter. Atlas Air Worldwide makes up about 1.3% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 1.03% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $11,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAWW. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 122,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff acquired 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,915.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,983.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAWW shares. BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

AAWW traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.08. 235,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,479. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $65.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $663.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

