Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.32. Atmos Energy also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS.

Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.56. The company had a trading volume of 506,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $87.88 and a one year high of $110.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.39.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $485.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.16 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

ATO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

