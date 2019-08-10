Augean (LON:AUG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Augean plc (LON:AUG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $96.75. Augean shares last traded at $96.75, with a volume of 4,041 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.20. The company has a market cap of $99.92 million and a PE ratio of 7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Augean Company Profile (LON:AUG)

Augean plc engages in the waste management businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates in five segments: Energy and Construction, Radioactive Waste Services, Augean Integrated Services, Augean North Sea Services, and Industry and Infrastructure. The Energy and Construction segment operates three hazardous and non-hazardous landfill operating sites that provide waste remediation, treatment, and disposal services.

