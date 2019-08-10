Aumann (ETR:AAG) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Aumann (ETR:AAG) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of Aumann and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of ETR AAG traded down €0.62 ($0.72) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €13.42 ($15.60). 74,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,232. Aumann has a 52 week low of €13.08 ($15.21) and a 52 week high of €67.10 ($78.02). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €16.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.66 million and a P/E ratio of 11.32.

About Aumann

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment designs, manufactures, and distributes specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive, aerospace, rail, and other mobility industries; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

