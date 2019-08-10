Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €50.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NDA. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Nord/LB set a €42.50 ($49.42) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €47.35 ($55.06).

Shares of NDA stock traded down €1.94 ($2.26) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €35.61 ($41.41). 361,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis has a 1-year low of €36.10 ($41.98) and a 1-year high of €70.08 ($81.49). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

