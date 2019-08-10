Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Autohome had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Autohome updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

ATHM traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.57. 655,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,635. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.04. Autohome has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $117.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Autohome by 0.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 15.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Autohome by 4.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 211.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 3.8% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA set a $120.00 price objective on Autohome and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Macquarie set a $105.00 price objective on Autohome and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autohome from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

