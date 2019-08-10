Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Releases Earnings Results

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.43 million for the quarter.

AWX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. 35,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,224. Avalon has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.79.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

