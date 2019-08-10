Avista (NYSE:AVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

AVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reiterated an underweight rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avista in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avista from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.60.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.08 million. Avista had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $32,588.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,587.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marian M. Durkin sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $441,276.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,473.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,374 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 1,179.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 553.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 1,790.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

