Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.83-3.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.91. Avista also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.83-3.03 EPS.

NYSE AVA traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $46.13. The company had a trading volume of 233,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.41. Avista has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.08 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Avista from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.60.

In other Avista news, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $32,588.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,587.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 198,865 shares in the company, valued at $8,815,685.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,236 shares of company stock worth $1,596,374. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

