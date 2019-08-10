Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Avnet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Avnet in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of NYSE:AVT traded down $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $41.32. 1,361,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,303. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99. Avnet has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Avnet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,012,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,443,000 after acquiring an additional 897,230 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Avnet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,215,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,071,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,215,000 after acquiring an additional 142,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,546,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

