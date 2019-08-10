Avrobio’s (AVRO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Avrobio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Avrobio in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.63.

AVRO traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.24. 282,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,438. Avrobio has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $464.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.09. Analysts expect that Avrobio will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avrobio news, Director Bruce Booth purchased 810,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,003.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Avrobio by 394.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avrobio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

