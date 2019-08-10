Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

AAXN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Axon Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $81.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Shares of AAXN stock traded down $10.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,995,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,832. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.18, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.76. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $74.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.63.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $112.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.41 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 21,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $3,504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 701,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,165,464.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,196,203 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 33,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $5,446,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 6.8% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

