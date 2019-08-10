aXpire Price Up 14.7% Over Last Week (AXPR)

aXpire (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One aXpire token can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. aXpire has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $117,662.00 worth of aXpire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, aXpire has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00257966 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.89 or 0.01225337 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00020107 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00091990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000462 BTC.

aXpire Profile

aXpire launched on January 29th, 2018. aXpire’s total supply is 348,495,103 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,495,103 tokens. The official message board for aXpire is medium.com/@aXpire. aXpire’s official website is axpire.io. aXpire’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aXpire is /r/aXpire.

aXpire Token Trading

aXpire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aXpire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aXpire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aXpire using one of the exchanges listed above.

