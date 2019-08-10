Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Issues Earnings Results

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. Azul had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Azul stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.93. 395,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of -0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. Azul has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $43.14.

Get Azul alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZUL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Azul from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Azul from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter valued at $36,801,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 125,953 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Azul by 102,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Azul by 1,131.3% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Azul by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 171,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.